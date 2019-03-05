Kristin Cavallari Weighs in on Absence From ‘The Hills’ Reboot

Even though Kristin Cavallari has her own reality show, she’s still sad to be missing out on The Hills revival set to premiere on MTV later this year.

When asked by Us Weekly if she was bummed about missing out on The Hills due to her contract with E!, she said, “Of course. I wish I could be a part of it, I really do, and so it’s just one of those things. I wish I could make a little cameo or something!”

The Very Cavallari star said that she doesn’t know if she could “go back to all that drama on a day-to-day basis,” but does still wonder what it would be like to go back just for an episode. “I would love to make just a little cameo, a little pop in, pop out,” she said, adding that it’s not possible “right now.”

“But maybe down the road we’ll see,” she teased.

Cavallari said she still keeps in touch with many of her former co-stars, including Brody Jenner, who she said wasn’t totally sure if he wanted to join the revival.

“I still talk to Brody. I talked to him when he was trying to make his decision about doing The Hills or not,” the said. “[I said,] ‘Well, if you don’t do The Hills, you can come on my show!’ But it’s all good. I’m glad he’s doing it.”

She said she also keeps in touch with Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge, both of whom signed on for the revival. “I talk to Heidi, I talk to Audrina. I saw Audrina not too long ago and I met her daughter, which was really cool,” she said, adding that she also talked to ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti.

Even though she won’t be making any appearances on The Hills, that doesn’t mean she’s harboring any ill will toward her old friends.

“Everything that’s old is new again. They’re bringing everything back. I think it’s great, I can’t wait to see it, just like everybody else,” she said.

On Tuesday, Cosomopolitan walked back its claim that The Hills would be premiering on April 15, as it previously reported in a printed edition of the magazine. An online version of the article reads that the series was “originally scheduled to premiere in April, as of Cosmoplitan‘s press time, but [is] now slated to launch this summer.”

Along with Montag, Patridge, Colletti and Jenner, The Hills: New Beginnings will feature original cast members like Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Stephanie Pratt. In addition, new faces will include Mischa Barton, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

Neither Cavallari — who headlines Very Cavallari on E! alongside husband Jay Cutler — nor The Hills alum Lauren Conrad — who is now a lifestyle guru who wants to focus on her family — will appear on the upcoming season.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer, while Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!