Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Jeff Dye in Nashville Weeks After Their Chicago Date

Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are heating things up. The two were caught kissing in public in Nashville, Tennessee where the former Laguna Beach star resides alongside her three children. The two were spotted at the "uber trendy" spot called Bastion where eyewitnesses say the two were very flirtatious and romantic.

"At one point during the intimate dinner, Kristin was seen leaning into Jeff and giving him a long kiss," one person said to Us Weekly. "The couple had a very upbeat night with a lot of laughs." The eyewitness also shared that she and her 37-year-old date shared a few laughs with two guys sitting next to them, one of whom Cavallari previously went on a date with. "When Kristin used the restroom, Jeff only had eyes for her at the trendy spot."

The two were said to have been linked since October, just six months after she and estranged husband Jay Cutler announced they were getting a divorce. While she and Dye seemingly get along great, an insider told the outlet that although they're "totally a thing" it's not going anywhere super "serious." "Kristin and Jeff just have a casual dating situation going on. She's not in the zone to move forward with a full-blown relationship of that level and is just keeping herself preoccupied and having fun."

"Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing," one source added last month. "She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she's so beautiful and sexy."

The two also discussed their Thanksgiving plans. Cavallari, who shares Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4, with Cutler, plans on spending time with her ex and their three children over the holiday as a family. "I'm looking forward to that. I'm happy that we're able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we're in the middle of getting a divorce," the reality start told the outlet. "So, I'm thankful for where we're currently at."

Both Cavallari and Cutler took to social media to announce their split. Both posted the same photo and with the same caption stating they are respectfully going their separate ways but still have a lot of love for one another and especially for their kids. However, sources are saying that Cutler isn't super happy about Cavallari moving on so quickly after their announcement.