Kristin Cavallari Says Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt ‘Pulled out’ of ‘Hills’ Reunion

According to Kristin Cavallari, The Hills reboot is off the table thanks to Speidi.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show Tuesday, the former reality personality told host Jenny McCarthy that she was “ready” to get back together with her MTV castmates, but that talks of a reunion were off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together,” said Cavallari, 31. “Then two people pulled out.”

When McCarthy guessed it was Spencer Pratt and wife Heidi Montag who stalled the reboot, Cavallari initially said, “No comment.”

But after McCarthy continued to say that she would be surprised if it was them because “they need money,” Cavallari said, “Well, it’s for a specific reason they can’t do it.”

“God?” McCarthy joked, to which Cavallari responded, “Yeah! Pretty much. No, they have another contract so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling all the beans today.”

In response to what Cavallari said about the couple shutting down the reunion, Perez Hilton tweeted, “This is NOT what [Spencer Pratt] and [Heidi Montag] told me when I was on their podcast! What gives????”

Montag responded, “Like [Kristin Cavallari] said it’s a contract thing…we want one!”

Like @KristinCav said it’s a contract thing… we want one! https://t.co/9eaumRPCAm — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 3, 2018

Pratt also addressed the claim, tweeting out a link to the story and writing, “I tweet [MTV] everyday tryna get this reboot [The Hills],” a claim which can be proven pretty true looking back at his timeline.

Cavallari later told McCarthy of Pratt, “He can be funny. He’s not as crazy — listen don’t get me wrong, he has a little crazy. But he’s not as crazy as everyone made him out to be or that he even made himself out to be. They’re living a pretty normal life right now.”

The Uncommon James founder also talked about how she preferred The Hills — which also starred Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port — over Laguna Beach.

“I knew what I was getting into and I looked at it strictly as a job,” the she said before mentioning about how “fake” the series was.

“Basically we had fake fights, I had a fake relationship, it was 90 percent pretty manufactured,” she said of The Hills. “I still don’t think the audience knows this.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kristin Cavallari