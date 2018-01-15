Kris Jenner Teases Kylie Jenner’s ‘Certain Situation’ on ‘KUWTK’

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant for months now, and while nothing has been confirmed, the 20-year-old’s mom, Kris Jenner, did mention a “certain situation” of her daughter’s during the Jan. 14 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris expressed her apprehension over potential exploitation of Jenner after the makeup mogul called her mom to report that she had caught an employee taking photos of her in her home.

“I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody that’s trying to exploit a certain situation,” Kris said during the episode.

“To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn’t be snapping is really, really stressful,” she continued. “You want to be able to trust the people that you’re surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that’s extremely upsetting when you feel like you can’t be in your own bedroom or bathroom.”

Jenner has been noticeably absent from the reality show since rumors of her pregnancy began circulating, and fans instantly assumed the “certain situation” Kris was referring to is Jenner’s pregnancy.

Jenner’s pregnancy has been the subject of constant speculation since rumors began circulating in the fall, and fans were even convinced the reality personality had gone into labor over the weekend.

On Jan. 12, social media began speculating that Jenner had checked into Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, a rumor which was later denied by TMZ. A source told the outlet, “Kylie Jenner is NOT at the hospital right now pushing out her first child, despite increased online speculation swirling that she’s in labor.”

Photo Credit: E!