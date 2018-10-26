Kris Jenner Gives Her Honest Take on Kanye West’s Relationship With Trump

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her ability to get celebrities to spill about things they may not ordinarily discuss, and the host was at it again this week when she interviewed Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the show, DeGeneres asked Jenner about her son-in-law Kanye West‘s relationship with Donald Trump and West’s recent visit to the White House, a trip Jenner called “spontaneous.”

“That is so Kanye,” Jenner said of the visit. “He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately. Obviously, it would be great. But I have to be able to show him that I’m here if he needs me, we’re all here if he needs us.”

“He definitely has his own thoughts and opinions and he gets very excited about that,” she continued. “You’ve known him a long time, I’ve known him a long time, and he does have different sides to him. And this is a side that nobody’s seen before.”

While the momager may wish her son-in-law kept some of his opinions out of the public forum, she noted that she can’t control anyone else’s behavior.

“You can’t control what somebody else is doing,” she said. “I can’t always control what any of them do at any time. But I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be and he knows that we’re there when he needs us.”

Jenner also praised West as a husband to wife Kim Kardashian and father to the couple’s three children.

“Kanye’s an amazing son-in-law. He’s an amazing dad and husband and friend and brother-in-law. So we know my son-in-law, Kanye,” Jenner said, explaining that as a mom, her job is to support her children. “I just wanna be there and be supportive and be there if ne needs me.”

At that, DeGeneres wondered whether the rapper is “letting” Jenner be there for him, with the host noting that while she’s known West for years, “right now, we’re seeing a different side of him.”

“I wanna be supportive too,” DeGeneres noted. “He’s in a very vulnerable state right now, I think. And I think he needs help…but I just feel like it’s gotta be really tough for you, and for Kim, for everyone.”

Jenner agreed, responding, “It’s a lot. You have kids and they might have a totally different opinion or view about something. And his are very strong, he’s very opinionated. He has a big voice and he has a lot to say.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show