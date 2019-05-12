Kris Jenner Hasn’t Met Kim Kardashian’s Fourth Child

Kris Jenner has not met Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s new son in person yet for a good reason.

Jenner, 63, told reporters at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday she has a cough and was worried about her new grandson’s health, so she has only met him through FaceTime, reports Us Weekly. She also jokingly said that the new son looks just like Kardashian’s 15-month-old daughter Chicago.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared some sage advice about raising the best children.

“Just listen, pay attention, really talk to them, be a part of their lives,” she told the media. “They’re all my best friends, so I couldn’t be more blessed.”

Jenner was also in an odd position when she found out Kardashian’s surrogate was going into labor Thursday. While she was taping a new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, daughter Kourtney Kardashian surprised her with the news.

After she got the good news, Jenner jokingly said, “What are we doing sitting here?”

Early Friday, Kardashian announced her new son was born, tweeting, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” to her millions of followers. The child, whose name has not been released, is the second baby Kardahsian and West have had via a surrogate, following Chicago last year.

Kardashian has shared a few updates on the baby, agreeing with her mother that he looks just like Chicago.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin [laughing out loud] I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she wrote.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared photos from the baby shower, held about a week before the baby was born.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower,” she wrote. “I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

This was a busy week for Kardashian, who also attended the Met Gala with West on Monday. Her gown included a corset, which required her to take special breathing lessons from French couturier Mister Pearl.

On Friday, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo with designer Thierry Mugler.

“We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art,” Kardashian wrote. “7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection.”

