Kris Jenner Gets a 10-Foot-Tall Easter Bunny Made of Flowers

Kris Jenner celebrated Easter with a 10-foot fall Easter bunny made out of flowers from celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

“When [Leatham] sends us a 10 foot tall Easter Bunny made of flowers to celebrate Easter!!!! OMG it’s GORGEOUS!!!!! Thank you Jeff you are amazing,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Leatham, who is married to Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes, is a celebrity florist who has worked with the Kardashians several times and is close friends with the family. Jenner even officiated his wedding. Last summer, he even created a floral optical illusion for Kim Kardashian’smakeup launch, using mirrors to make it look like he had flowers on both the ceiling and floor.

When Leatham is not working with the Kardashians, he is the artistic director for the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. He even received the prestigious Chevalier de L’Order des Arts et Letters honor from the French government in 2014. He also has a shot at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles.

“We really revolutionized the way people think of flowers at George V,” Leatham told CNN in September 2017. “We moved out the furniture and started creating these amazing floral art compositions in the lobby. We’ve changed the way people look at flowers in hotels, in restaurants, in homes.”

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Leatham said the Kardashians are his biggest fans. He credited Jenner with helping establish his reputation in Los Angeles.

“The Kardashians really have been my biggest supporters. And they’re so lovely, and they’re very, very protective of me, and I’m very protective of them,” Leatham said of their relationship. “They’re like my family. Kris has really helped me become a success here in Los Angeles. Because of me using her, or her using me to send flowers to people, and that’s really sweet because you don’t have to do that. It’s very give and take.”

Leatham also said social media has raised the awareness of floral design.

“People before were just getting average flowers,” he said. “But now people see [things] and then they copy, and it becomes a trend, and then everyone does it. And then it’s on social media. So it’s my job to keep going to the next thing and finding the next thing.”

While Jenner earned some praise for her floral Easter bunny, the same could not be said for her daughter’s Easter post. Kim Kardashian posted an image of a diamond-studded cross, which was criticized on social media.