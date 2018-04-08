Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Jet off on Romantic Tropical Getaway

The weather might be getting warm in some parts of the country, but it’s not hot enough for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima, who jetted off to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a romantic getaway last week.

According to an E! News source, the two went to the islands, which lie southeast of the Bahamas, for a five-day trip last week. They went back to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple spared no expense on their trip, staying at the 5-star Amanyara Resort.

“They stayed at Amanyara in a private villa overlooking a pond with a private swimming pool and chef,” the insider said. “They were very sweet together and blissfully in love. They seemed like they were on their honeymoon the way they held hands and smiled at each other. It was just the two of them and their stay was very private and romantic.”

The source told E! News that the couple tried to have a low-key vacation at the beautiful island resort.

“They spent time on their deck listening to music and had massages with a masseuse. They rode their bikes all over the property and chased each other down to the water,” said the source. “Their villa came with a golf cart and they took it to dinner at the resort’s restaurant and to look at the ocean and views. They had an amazing time and loved the beauty and nature of the resort.”

The couple also shared plenty of photos from the trip, since no Kardashian escapade is complete without Instagram and Snapchat posts.

“We very far from da ghetto, very close to da Coco,” Bendjima wrote in the caption for one photo of himself standing near a golf cart.

Kardashian waited until she got home to post a photo of herself having fun on a bike. “Good morning, island,” she wrote Sunday.

She also posted several photos on her Instagram Story.

The 24-year-old Bendjima and the 38-year-old Kardashian, who has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, have been dating for about 11 months. They met during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016 and have been on trips to Egypt, St. Tropez, Cannes and Mexico together.

During a January episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian said she likes to travel with Bendjima to have some time away from her children while they are with Disick.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she said, reports PEOPLE. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”