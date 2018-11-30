Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Is Freezing Her Eggs

Kourtney Kardashian is mom to three kids, and the reality star is taking steps to make sure she will be able to have more children, should she decide to do so.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian shares that she is in the process of freezing her eggs, explaining that while she isn’t sure she wants more kids, she wants to be able to have the option to do so.

“I just feel like this is for safety,” she tells friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd, adding in an interview, “I hope that going through all of this is worth it. I don’t want to put my body through something like this again. The emotions of it all are just a lot.”

The 39-year-old added that the injections have been affecting her emotions, displaying the bruises on her stomach from the shots.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” she said. “It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it.”

“The injections themselves weren’t really a big deal because I have a really high pain tolerance,” the mom of three explained to the camera. “But I think everything was just really heightened. Some days I would feel so anxious. It’s just very emotional, so that I think is the hard part.”

The scene was filmed earlier this year, which means Kardashian was still dating now-ex Younes Bendjima, and the mom of three shared that she had to make sure to tell her boyfriend that he had nothing to do with the mood swings she was experiencing.

“He thinks everything is about him,” she said. “So I’m like, ‘No, this has nothing to do with you.’”

Kardashian shares her three children, Penelope, Mason and Reign, with ex Scott Disick, and noted at the beginning of this Season 14 premiere of KUWTK in 2017 that she would be open to having a fourth baby with Disick if she felt right about it.

“I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right,” she said. “But that doesn’t mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don’t get any ideas.”

This season, Kim Kardashian said that Disick told her he wanted to have another baby, so she emailed the family and accidentally included Kourtney, who wasn’t happy about her sister getting involved. Later, Disick addressed the situation with Kourtney, telling her Kim had twisted his words and that he “would not go and call up your family and say I want to knock you up.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin