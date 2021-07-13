Kourtney Kardashian Admits to Travis Barker She Wants to Suck His Blood

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker certainly keep things interesting in their relationship. The former reality TV star and her rocker boyfriend were shown in a new set of blurry photos posted to Barker's Instagram with some blinged-out fang grills. Kardashian wore a metallic halter top paired with a black skirt, while Barker was more laid back, wearing a white tank top and black jeans. The drummer captioned the pic with two vampire emojis for his 4.6 million followers. Kardashian left a cheeky comment under the photo set, telling her new boyfriend "I want to suck your blood."

Barker responded to her flirty message adding, "@kourtneykardash My favorite." Things have been fairly hot and heavy for the couple –– at least, that's how it seems from their recent outing to Vegas for UFC 264. The duo put on quite a display of PDA with a steamy makeout session for the cameras.

Barker and Kardashian went public with their relationship in January after years of friendship. But, the relationship hasn't been warmly welcomed by everyone. Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler voiced her disapproval of Kardashian in May, saying that the new girlfriend was driving her children away from her. "The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day," Moakler told Us Weekly. "They're going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. ...I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother." However, Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama says she's happy to see her father enjoying his new relationship. The teenager reposted the set of photos on her story and left them a sweet message: "@travisbarker @kourtneykardash So happy for you guys."

"Kourtney and Travis really recognize now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families," a source recently told ET. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy... Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."