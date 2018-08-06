Kourtney Kardashian Skipped Sister Kim’s Baby Shower After Vicious Fight

After their explosive fight teased before Sunday’s season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian skipped out on sister Kim Kardashian‘s baby shower.

Even though the sisters had talked about the argument and Kim had even apologized, Kourtney decided the wounds were too fresh to attend her younger sister’s shower for baby number three.

“I really hoped Kourtney was gonna get over herself and just show up, but she didn’t,” a disappointed Kim said during Sunday’s episode. “So, I don’t think she’s big on family ’cause if she was, she would be at my shower.”

The drama began when Kourtney refused to rearrange her schedule for the family’s photo shoot for their annual Christmas card. A frustrated Kim, who was planning the shoot, lashed out and called Kourtney the “least interesting to look at” out of all the Kardashian siblings and attacked her work ethic.

“She doesn’t do s—. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f—ing work to do,” Kim said during the episode.

Kourtney fired back in tears over a phone call with Kim and their younger sister Khloe Kardashian. “I’m not here to f—ing be mistreated by my f—ing bitch family,” she told Khloé. “Kim saying that I’m the least interesting to look at…who even speaks like that?”

“You do whatever the f— you want to do and you don’t do s—,” Kim screamed at Kourtney over the phone. “So be accommodating to the people that actually do s—.”

“You’re a very distraught, evil human being,” Kourtney fired back. “I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

Eventually, Kim and Kourtney had a heart-to-heart about the argument. “I’m just here to say that I’m not gonna spend my time, whether it’s my sister or not, with anybody that talks to me that way or thinks that way about me,” Kourtney told Kim.

“Your words have meaning and they come from somewhere. You didn’t just make them up,” she added. “It’s really unkind.”

“Well, I’m sorry if I said something that was hurtful,” Kim apologized.

“I think we both have to stop judging or all of us have to stop judging each other,” Khloe said, trying to keep the peace.

Kourtney said she was sick of forcing “fake relationships” with her sisters and removed herself from the situation, eventually deciding not to attend the baby shower.

While the episode aired Sunday night, the sisters even squabbled in real time over Twitter, with Kourtney taking jabs at both Kim and Khloe. However, Kourtney eventually clarified that they are “ride or die” and Kim wrote that they are all “good.”

“Don’t ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!” she wrote.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!