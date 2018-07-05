Kourtney Kardashian Says Sisters Bring Her ‘Down on a Daily Basis’ in New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Tensions are running high among the Kardashian sisters in the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a new trailer for the next season of the E! reality series, Kourtney breaks down into tears while telling sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian that she doesn’t want “to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis.”

“We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus,” Khloé said in the trailer prior to Kourtney’s admission.

Later, Kourtney storms out of the house and Kim can be heard saying, “She just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”

There will also be plenty of drama between Kourtney and ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

“She just fires missiles at me,” Disick says in the trailer.

The new season also promises to give fans an in-depth look at the family’s three recent births! Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February; and Khloé welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“I’m focused on having a baby, figuring that chapter out,” Khloé says in the trailer along shots of her getting a sonogram.

Thompson’s alleged infidelities, which made headlines just before Khloé gave birth, will also be covered in the season, a production insider told Us Weekly last month.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” one source revealed. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

But don’t expect to see too much on it. Another source told the publication that Khloé has promised that the “cheating scandal won’t be a huge storyline.”

“He doesn’t understand why it has to be addressed, but Khloé has said if it’s not dealt with on the show, questions will continue to linger,” the insider said. “No one has heard from Khloé directly about what she felt or what she has gone through, and she pointed out to Tristan that she won’t do anything to hurt him by briefly discussing the cheating. She has moved on from it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres a new season on Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: YouTube/E!