Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why Scott Disick Hung up on Her

It seems Scott Disick was not happy when Kourtney Kardashian called model Younes Bendjima her boyfriend.

In a teaser for the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the eldest Kardashian sister sits Khloe to tell her all about the latest drama with Disick.

“What the hell did you bring me over here for,” Khloe asks.

“I just wanted to check out your guest house and let you know that last night Scott called me at like two in the morning,” Kardashian says in the video released by E! News. “He never calls me late at night, ever, and he was just like ranting like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go, ‘But what are you doing?’ Or then he’ll say, ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’”

Kardashian continued, “And then by the end of the conversation I just was like, ‘I have a boyfriend and he’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ And so he was like, ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

Kardashian using the word “boyfriend” was probably a “trigger” for her ex. In an earlier episode, Disick threatened to beat up Bendjima when he first learned he was seeing his ex.

Shocked by the fact Disick hung up on Kardashian, Khloe asked, “and did you call him back?”

“No, I just went to bed,” Kourtney responded.

Disick has since moved on with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. Disick and Kardashian have three kids together, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images