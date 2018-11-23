Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Speculation After Latest Video

One member of the Kardashian family who sat out of their recent baby boom was Kourtney Kardashian, but a video from the family’s Thanksgiving celebration launched speculation that she could be before the end of the year.

On Thursday, Kendall Jenner shared a brief video of the Kardashian-Jenner family together for the holiday. Kardashian, 39, was seen holding her stomach in a way that suggested to some fans she is pregnant.

Kardashian is seen with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, along with their two oldest children, Penelope Scotland, 6; Mason Dash, 9, and, Kardashian’s grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton. Kardashian wore a long-sleeved burgundy, mid-thigh-length dress in the clip.

The only Kardashian sister missing in the video was Khloe Kardashian, who spent the holiday with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter True in Cleveland.

One fan asked if Kardashian was pregnant, but Kardashian was quick to shut speculation down before it became a rumor.

“No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” Kardashian wrote, referencing the final image in Jenner’s slideshow, which showed Kardashian putting food on her Thanksgiving plate.

Kardashian and Disick are already parents to three children, also sharing son, Reign Aston, 4. Although the couple split up in 2015, they have remained amicable for their children, and Kardashian even said she is thankful for the father of her children.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus [Khloe]… I miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving,” Kardashian wrote on Thursday.

While Kardashian is not pregnant now, she has frequently talked about having another child. While she was still dating Younes Bendjima this past summer, she left the door open to having children with him.

“I think the thought is always in the back of my mind,” she told E! News in August. “Never say never.”

In a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim Kardashian told her friend Larsa Pippen that Disick told her he wants another kid with her older sister.

“Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby […] with Kourtney. I think he just wants one more… And she wants one more,” Kim said in the episode.

Kim later suggested Disick and Kardashian could have a baby via in vitro fertilization so they wouldn’t have to have sex.

“If she’s gonna have another baby why don’t they just have one together?” Kim said in the clip. “Even if they’re not together… I think that I do hold on to this, like, hope of Kourtney and Scott just because I’m so used to them being together.”

