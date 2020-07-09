Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Rock ‘Low Key’ Bikinis for Memorial Day

Many Memorial Day celebrations are spent poolside, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner continued that tradition on Monday when they spent a relaxing day by the water, naturally sharing the occasion on social media.

Kardashian kicked things off with a pair of bikini snaps of the two sisters, with the duo lounging on colorful pool rafts resembling jet skis.

“Low key,” she wrote.

The photos see the duo do their best posing in a pair of bikinis, the clear blue water and lush greenery surrounding them providing a picture-perfect backdrop. Kardashian opted for a hot pink number, while Jenner went patriotic with a red-and-blue two-piece.

The duo was joined by Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods and half of the musical duo Simi and Haze, with the group posing together in their bathing suits and holding water guns.

Kardashian dubbed the day “kamp kourtndall,” combining her family’s penchant for the letter “K” with her and Jenner’s names.

Kamp kourtdndall wasn’t all about relaxation, though, as Kardashian used her Instagram Story to share a group workout taking place before camp attendees hit the pool.

The group also participated in a morning tea ceremony, and the mom of three later posted a photo of a pair of strawberry-topped chocolate pies from the kamp’s Memorial Day celebration.

She also recognized the holiday on Twitter ahead of her own celebration, writing “Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Today we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) May 28, 2018

Jenner also shared her own images from the day, posting a photo of herself lounging on a chair with her Doberman Pinscher.

“Cute but she’ll rip your face off,” the model wrote.

