Why Kendall Jenner Is in Trouble With the California Highway Patrol

Kendall Jenner had a run-in with cops recently. The Blast exclusively reported that the model was pulled over by cops for the second time this year for driving above the speed limit. Yahoo News also reported the incident. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) cited her for going 65 MPH in Los Angeles. The documents reveal the speed violation occurred in February, but the CPH didn't file the citation until the following month. The Kardashians star was billed $363.00 for the citation and $439.00 for Traffic School. She was also sent a courtesy letter to remind her of her court date.

A month before her February citation, she was stopped by a cop after allegedly running a stop sign with her BFF Hailey Bieber in the car in January. The two model friends were sighted driving around Beverly Hills in Jenner's silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet when cops pulled them over near the Beverly Hills Hotel. PageSix caught snaps of the duo laughing as they spoke to the cop through the car's window.

Jenner has been pulled over before the two incidents this year. In 2014, when she was just 19, she was reportedly driving her luxury Range Rover in the evening without her headlights on, which is against the law.

The news of the recent citation comes weeks before Season 5 of her family's Hulu reality series is set to air. The show primarily focuses on momager, Kris Jenner, and big sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. The former Victoria's Secret model takes a more private approach, along with her younger sister Kylie, and rarely appears or has serious storylines.

In recent years, Kendall's modeling career has been highlighted, as well as her health-Qconscious lifestyle. She's shown support for Khloe amid her ongoing drama with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. And she's gone toe-to-toe with Kourtney's ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, over his complaints of feelings left out of family functions amid Kournteu's new life with Travis Scott.