Kourtney Kardashian Calls out Sister Kylie Jenner’s ‘Entitlement’ Issues in New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

The latest sneak peek at Keeping Up With the Kardashians pits Kylie Jenner against her mother, Kris, and sister Kourtney Kardashian. A look inside the world of the “self-made billionaire” shows fans what is important to her and how her family, particularly Kourtney, feels about some of her unsavory qualities according to Entertainment Tonight.

The clip itself places Kris Jenner on one side, speaking with Kourtney Kardashian on the phone, while Kris Jenner is chatting with Khloe Kardashian about the office space for Kylie Cosmetics.

For Kris Jenner, she complains about how Kylie has become “territorial” over the office space, while the daughter complains that her mother is “just doing too much” at the office space.

According to the younger Jenner, she “just got” the space and “pays way too much a month [for] and have spent so much time making it perfect.” But the real thorn in Kylie Jenner‘s side comes when Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s visited the space with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

“What? I told her not to show any of you guys until I was there and could give you the grand tour,” Jenner says in reference to her mother’s decision.

“Oh I got the grand tour, honey,” Khloe responds, as the clip shows Kris giving her daughter and Disick a tour.

“It’s Kylie Cosmetics! How is she going to hide this when the office is done and you walk up and the door is glass, [with] my logo,” Jenner says. “She’s there in my parking spot. I’m just like, why are you in my parking spot?”

The scene plays out like a mirror, with Kris Jenner also bringing up the parking spot issue with Kourtney. For the “momager,” she sees the entire situation playing out a lot differently.

“In front of everybody at the office she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,” Jenner tells Kourtney on the phone. “And I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

“She has this, like, entitlement. No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner,” Kourtney Kardashian responds.

Kardashian urges her mother to not let her younger sister push her around, but Jenner still defends Kylie and says she deserves ” a little bit of respect” and is important with her business ventures.

Khloe Kardashian gets a little more profane with her advice to her younger sister.

“Listen, b—. There’s no f—ng friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire,” Kardashian tells Jenner in the clip.

Kylie Jenner’s outburst is interesting given her recent controversy away from the reality series. Not only has she faced criticism for her Handmaid’s Tale party, she’s also faced criticism for her skincare line.

And on top of that, she has her part in the ongoing Tristan Thompson cheating saga and her own relationship woes with love Travis Scott.

It’s hard to be a billionaire it seems, at least some of the time.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Entertainment.