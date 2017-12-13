Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Reportedly ‘Opposite’ of Ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is spending her Christmas with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, who is reportedly the “opposite” of her ex, Scott Disick.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE of their relationship Tuesday. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

The source said the 24-year-old Bendjima has met the 38-year-old Kardashian’s children with Disick — 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Reign Aston and 5-year-old Penelope.

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider told PEOPLE. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Bendjima will also spend Christmas with the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan. He was invited to spend the holidays in Los Angeles with her family.

Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly met in Paris in October 2016. In fact, their first date was the same night that sister Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian said during a November Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’ “

During the same episode, Disick said he would want to have a fourth child with his ex.

Disick and Kardashian were together from 2006 to 2015.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kourtney Kardashian