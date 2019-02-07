Kourtney Kardashian Aims to Show ‘Positive’ Parenting Relationship With Ex Scott Disick on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is looking to provide a positive example of post-divorced life on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In an interview on the TODAY show Thursday, Kardashian, 39, explained she and ex Scott Disick, 35, have been working on showing a functional co-parenting relationship on the E! reality show. The two dated for nine years before splitting in July 2015, and share sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and 5-year-old daughter Penelope.

“I can show a message of ‘Parents can get along and work together’ and we travel together,” she said on TODAY. “I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason but I think the positive we are doing is nice to [show].”

The couple has definitely had their ups and downs, but appear to be making their situation work as of late, with Kardashian even vacationing alongside Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20, around the holidays.

Just before Christmas, the three accompanied their children on a vacation to Mexico. Sharing a photo of himself, Kardashian and Richie lounging poolside, Disick wrote at the time, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

In the comment section Khloé Kardashian called the photo “co-parenting done right!!,” before tweeting, “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!”

In January, Kourtney addressed her ex’s relationship with Lionel Richie’s daughter on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, expressing her support for the ongoing romance when Cohen asked her what her reaction would be if the two were to get engaged.

“Congratulations!” she replied, with sister Kim adding, “Yeah, we vacation together. It’s all good!”

A source close to Disick and Richie told PEOPLE recently, “It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” the source added.

Richie and Disick have remained relatively quiet about the state of their relationship, but last year, Richie opened up about her personal life to the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she told the outlet. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Photo credit: TODAY