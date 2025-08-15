‘Kings Court’ Bachelors Get a Surprising Show From Their Potential Queens in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Kings of Kings Court are in for a surprise when their potential Queens’ impromptu talent show reveals more than they initially thought they were in for!

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode of Kings Court, the Bravo bachelors learn even more about the secret skills of their possible love matches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bachelorette Catherine kicks off the show as the emcee, promising, “a night of wonder, talent, and fun” as she encourages the Kings to “dare to dream with me.”

First up is Edelweiss, who takes things back to her native Spain with a spirited dance that gets everyone on their feet. “When I play a character, I am really into the character,” she says in a confessional. “Olé!”

Play video

Edelweiss’ spunky attitude and goofy personality continue to draw in Carlos Boozer, who tells the camera, “I like her, I think she’s got a great energy to her.” He continues admiringly, “The girls like her, the Kings like her,” joking that while some of the Kings “just like her in a bathing suit,” he also appreciates her “great personality.”

Demi is up next with her take on beat poetry, donning sunglasses and a trench coat to read, “So many Kings, so little time. No need to look, baby, everyone fine.”

Bodybuilders Arielle and Denetra take the spotlight next as they strip down to their bikinis to show off their gains with a coordinated routine that has Thaddeus Bullard on his feet, singing, “Oh my God!” Applauding the women even further, Thaddeus shouts, “Thank you, thank you!

bravo

Wrapping up the performances for the evening is Alyson, who shows off her opera singing skills with a performance that has Tyson Beckford pulling out his phone to record. Some of the other women aren’t so impressed, however, with Felisha snarking in a confessional, “I mean, the girl got pipes, but …”

Don’t miss the rest of the Kings Court drama when brand new episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.