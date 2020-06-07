Kim Zolciak-Bierrman Pushes Back Against Photoshopping Allegation

✖

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram earlier this week to snap back at allegations she Photoshopped a swimsuit photo she published on the platform Wednesday. Most fans praised the photo, including Kimora Lee Simmons and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi, but there were plenty of others who criticized the 42-year-old for editing the picture. One person even said one leg looked longer than the other.

"Everything but the kitchen sink," Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption to the photo, which showed her from behind in her backyard. The photo quickly earned thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, many of which she could not ignore. "Kim sweetie the photoshopping is out of control," one person wrote. Another person said one leg looked bigger than the other. "Sure is because the pic was taken close and one leg is back," the reality TV star explained.

Zolciak-Biermann shared Instagram Story videos of herself in the swimsuit to prove nothing was Photoshopped, reports Page Six. "Told you guys, it holds everything in. Wasn't kidding," she said as she bounced on a trampoline. She also added the caption, "Double-lined thick Italian luxury fabric, not transparent when wet." The "Sandollar" swimsuit is part of her new Salty K Swim line and costs $180.

Like many other celebrities, Zolciak-Biermann has been accused of Photoshopping photos in the past. Back in 2018, she was accused of editing photos of her twins Kaia and Kane, who were 4 years old at the time. An Instagram page dedicated to her "exposing" Zolciak-Biermann's family claimed Kaia was made to look thinner and Kane's ear was edited to look smaller. Zolciak-Biermann lashed out on Twitter, writing, "People are f—in SICK!! Get the f— out here!! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls—!"

Zolciak-Biermann appeared in the first five seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta and returned for recurring parts in Seasons 9 and 10. Back in February, Zolciak-Biermann revealed she let her lip fillers dissolve so she could have new injections to "make them perfect." Her daughter Brielle Biermann did the same thing in January.

Zolciak-Biermann revealed to Andy Cohen last month that they are not "overly happy" with their lips. "Atlanta opened up, and my doctor had a baby, so Brielle and I were her first [clients after]," Zolciak-Biermann told Cohen, reports Hollywood Life. "She did my Botox and touched up my lips a little bit. I get migraines, in general, so the Botox really helps me in the back of my neck, so that’s kind of my goal."