Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows off Sexy Playboy Bunny Couple’s Costume

It’s not quite Halloween weekend, but Kim Zolciak Biermann is already in the spooky spirit, showing off her curves in a sexy Playboy Bunny costume.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member paired her classic look with husband Kroy Biermann’s Hugh Hefner costume, which consisted of a red silk robe and captain’s hat.

Kim was on her way to film the Bravo show’s finale, and documented the whole getting ready process on Snapchat for her fans.

“Pray for me, please pray for me,” she said about the finale.

While posing for pictures, Kim gushed over her husband while showing off her figure in the tiny corset, collar and cuffs.

“Babe, you look so cute,” she told Kroy before turning around to shake her bunny tail.

The Don’t Be Tardy star also documented her getting stuck in traffic on the way to the party, saying she had only been able to make it 2 miles in 27 minutes.

“At this point babe, we might as well just go to Waffle House,” she told Kroy.

We look forward to seeing all the other Housewives Halloween get-ups!

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo credit: Snapchat/kimzolciak