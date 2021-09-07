Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Undergoes Double Jaw Surgery, Shares Recovery Photos

Brielle Biermann is recovering after undergoing double jaw surgery. The 24-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared photos Monday from throughout her hospitalization and recovery, explaining that she had to correct her temporomandibular joint and overbite after the alignment was causing her struggles in her everyday life.

“Sooooo … i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite,” she began a lengthy caption. “This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

Brielle continued it was “impossible” for her to bite into foods like pizza, explaining, “I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate.” The reality personality added that her lisp was also caused by the overbite. While she was “dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst,” the Don’t Be Tardy star thanked her family, friends and surgeons at Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta for being so supportive of her.

“I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!” she said. “I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth.” She continued that she previously had braces put on in November, which she “tried [her] hardest to hide,” because “honestly, who at 24 years old wants to look like they did in middle school again? not me!”

A year back, Brielle said she was told without those braces and surgery, her back four teeth would crack and she’d “never be able to eat again,” which is what prompted her to move forward with the surgery. While recovering, the reality personality has been eating a liquid diet of soup, smoothies and blended pasta through a syringe. “Four more til i can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! counting down the days literally,” she wrote. In the comment section, she joked that she’s lost 13 pounds in the process: “I feel like a twig and have lost my a-. anyone know when i can hit the gym? Lol.”