Kim Zolciak Biermann Thanks Fans for ‘Support’ After ‘Traumatic’ Year

Kim Zolciak Biermann is happy to have 2017 over and done with.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share her thoughts on a harrowing year in which her 5-year-old son Kash suffered a horrific bite from their dog Sinn.

“Honestly not looking back … only moving forward,” she captioned a family photo of her, husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids, “It has been an eventful 2017 for me and my family. One traumatic incident that I never want to think about again has brought me and my family so much closer. I thank all of you for you prayers and support and I promise you I will NEVER forget it! (Kash thanks you as well).”

Kash, 5, spent four days in the hospital after 32-year-old NFL player Kroy turned his back on Kash and Sinn, only to find Kash holding his bloody face moments later. He recalled on an episode of Don’t Be Tardy this season that he was using a leafblower at the time, which the dog “wasn’t a fan of.”

“All I could see was dripping blood everywhere,” the shaken dad recounted.

“I knew the severity of it when my husband just has tears streaming down his face,” Kim said. She added that for seven hours she didn’t know if her son would lose his eye or his vision, but recalled the wave of relief that washed over her when doctors said Kash would fully recover.

“It makes you realize your health, and the health of my children and husband is all that matters,” the reality star said. “Everything else is just gravy.”

But not everything was bad in 2017. The mother of six said in her end of year post that she was grateful for Don’t Be Tardy’s “record breaking” ratings and reflected on where she was 10 years ago when she started on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I’m so much stronger and wiser then I have ever been … I’m living my BEST life,” she said.

She concluded with a word of advice for her fans: “In an ever changing world often full of chaos and drama never knowing when your last day will be LIVE IN YOUR TRUTH! I want that for all of you.. be you,be original, be honest and LOVE being YOU!!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kimzolciakbiermann