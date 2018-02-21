Kim Zolciak Biermann Denies Lying About Cancer Diagnosis

Kim Zolciak Biermann is denying that she ever claimed to be a cancer survivor after Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate NeNe Leakes called her a faker on Sunday’s episode.

During the most recent episode of the Bravo series, Leakes went in on Zolciak Biermann.

“Kim is the only person who has had cancer, thyroids, blood clots, open-heart surgery, a stroke, and is still running around here being negative. If you’ve had that much, you should be so positive and thankful that God has let you live through every disease in America. Cancer, stroke, thyroid, open-heart surgery, and still living? I can’t get over it. God is good, honey. She’s had it all!” Leakes said.

“The bionic Barbie,” Leakes added. “She’s had every illness in the world!”

When Zolciak Biermann heard what her former friend had been saying about her, she lost it.

“Is this b— for real?” she said over the phone. “So you think I lie about having a stroke? I lie about having open-heart surgery? I lie that I take thyroid medicine, b—? She’s f—ing scum and I won’t even acknowledge it. She’s f—ing trash. Period.”

The producers then shadily dropped in footage of the RHOA cast member at the show’s first reunion, talking about a cancer scare she had recently undergone, which may have confused Leakes and some viewers.

But the Don’t Be Tardy star took to Twitter soon after the new episode aired Sunday to double down on her claims that she has never lied about her health.

“I don’t lie!!” she wrote. “I don’t need 2! I live in my truth ALWAYS have ALWAYS will! It’s easy that way.. I don’t need aliases or have to pretend to be somebody I’m not! The end.”

She also retweeted a fan who clarified the season one footage.

Zolciak Biermann added to the tweet, “I just talked too much telling the story from begin to end! But never once said I had it! I don’t play with that.”

The “Tardy to the Party” singer also went off on Leakes via text message on the Bravo show.

“NeNe is sick and disgusting,” she wrote in a text, which accompanied a video of “roaches” and a photo of Leakes’ car parked in the handicapped spot.

“And I’m not just speaking on the fact that she made fun of a SERIOUS health issue I had… But I am also speaking on the fact that she lives in a f—ing roach nest. For someone who has two beautiful kids and an amazing husband, she should be worried about karma. But this is coming from the same person who takes handicapped spots from the handicapped,” the text added.

This text set off Leakes.

“F— Kim, okay?” she shouted. “Can’t none of y’all b—s can step in my house and say a m———ing thing because all my s— is brand new with real tags on the b—, okay? … To say that I live in a roach-infested house? Her and her daughter are disgusting.”

As for the handicapped spot, Leakes told the group the pass was for her husband Gregg’s, who was hospitalized recently for heart problems.

“This shows you how much a f—ing liar this girl is,” Leakes continued. “She’s a trashy, no-good b—. She’s always been trash and she’s going to always be trash. That was so calculated and disgusting. … She’s a disgusting, bald-headed b—.”

