‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kim Zolciak Posts Rare Photo Without Makeup or Wig

It’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann like you have never seen her before.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is known for being heavily made up when she’s on camera, but Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram Saturday to show fans her natural look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel beautiful with no makeup and no wig and I feel beautiful with makeup and a wig,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote on her caption.

“I love being a woman dressing up and I also love running around in my La Perla pajama bottoms (that are old as sh— I wear them everyday) and my bathrobe,” she continued.

The reality star also shared some words about her husband Kroy Biermann.

“My husband makes me feel beautiful at all times! I think it’s really important to do what makes YOU happy!”

Zolciak-Biermann shared her love for skincare, as the photo showcased the mother of six‘s flawless skin.

“I have ALWAYS been into skincare and my skin I have gone to bed maybe twice in my entire life with makeup on (yes even if I’m swaying at the sink hunni I still scrub that face) I think it’s REALLY important to do YOU! Do what makes YOU happy! Love the skin you’re in.”

Fans took to the comments section to compliment Zolciak-Biermann’s look.

“You are beautiful either way,” Kristen Sonnenberg said.

“You look perfect with nothing on,” Amanda Dawn Berner said.

The star made headlines in late January when she was called out for tweeting that she does not drink and drive.

The controversy started on Jan. 14, when a fan called Zolciak-Biermann’s husband “husband of the year” for bringing her pizza to NeNe Leakes’ Elephant Party during an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“She makes me the happiest man alive. If a husband can, he does, and should,” Kroy replied.

Zolciak Biermann then retweeted her husband’s comment, adding, “Awe even though Kandi [Burruss] and Nene called Andy [Cohen] and complained that you drop me off at scenes and pick me up!” She added the hashtags, “I Love You,” and “I Don’t Drink and Drive.”

The “I don’t drink and drive” hashtag drew attention from RHOA fans.

One fan even tweeted a screenshot of Zolciak Biermann holding a wine glass while driving from an episode of the Bravo series.

Zolciak Biermann also shocked fans by telling NeNe Leakes she thought Leakes did drugs in the Jan. 14 episode.

New RHOA episodes air on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.