Kim Zolciak-Biermann ‘Not Backing Down’ After Airline ‘Disrespected’ Family

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann recently made headlines when they alleged that their family was kicked off of a Delta Airlines flight after Zolciak-Biermann’s husband, Kroy Biermann, was held up at security with the family’s support dog.

The reality stars are not backing down from their claims after receiving backlash, with a source telling Us Weekly that Zolciak-Biermann felt “genuinely disrespected” by airline staff.

“Kim and her family are not backing from their account of what happened,” the source said. “Delta has apologized privately to Kim. Kim and her family felt genuinely disrespected by the Delta agent.”

Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter originally tweeted about the incident on Saturday, July 20.

“Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! [what the f—],” Brielle wrote in a now-deleted tweet, referencing her younger siblings, KJ, Kash and Kaia.

If i fucking miss my flight home i swear to God — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 20, 2019

The 22-year-old also claimed that the rest of the family had already boarded the plane but was forced to leave by a flight attendant.

Zolciak-Biermann responded to one of her eldest child’s now-deleted tweets on her own account and wrote, “Unacceptable [Delta] but police are now involved.”

Ultimately, the family was able to get home, with Brielle sharing the news in her last tweet on the subject.

GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!! — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 21, 2019

Delta Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement, “Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann and family elected to board their flight while her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

The airline added that Kroy then arrived at the plane after the door to the gate had been closed.

One person who claimed to be on the flight responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s tweet and wrote, “I was in 1C on this flight and witnessed the entire spectacle. Delta did nothing wrong. The flight attendants and gate agent treated [Kim Zolciak] with the utmost respect. Delta did not kick them off — Kim demanded to get off when they would not hold the flight for her husband.”

