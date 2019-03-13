Kim Zolciak Biermann Looks Completely Different After Return to Natural Dark Hair

Kim Zolciak Biermann is getting back to her roots — literally!

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 40, revealed on Instagram this week a return to dark hair that left her looking completely unrecognizable, saying that her famous blonde locks aren’t actually her natural state.

“Fun facts: I had dark hair almost black until I was about 15, that’s when I started coloring it!” she captioned a photo with daughter Brielle Biermann, 22. “My mom is a hairdresser so I was always playing around with color. I went blonder and blonder and have never looked back! I don’t miss the dark hair although I would take it over all my gray now any day.”

She added as an afterthought, “[Brielle Biermann] is too cute,” concluding with a winking emoji.

Followers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum couldn’t even recognize her with the new look.

“You look so different but beautiful! I love it,” one follower wrote.

“The darker hair does make you look younger,” another added.

Still another added, “Love the dark, brings out your beauty…like mind blowing.”

Unfortunately for fans of the new hair, it doesn’t appear to have been a permanent change, with Zolciak Biermann returning to her platinum locks in subsequent Instagrams and Instagram Stories. Instead, it appears the Bravo personality changed up her look with the use of a filter or one of her many famous wigs.

Zolciak Biermann has previously revealed that she gets her hair colored every four weeks to cover her gray hair, despite regularly wearing wigs.

In January, she showed off her freshly-colored hair on Instagram, explaining alongside, “If I’m not filming (and even then I don’t) I don’t wear a wig I run around with my own hair! Wigs are just easier and I love the versatility! MY OWN WIG LINE IS COMING VERY SOON! Stay tuned… i can’t wait! (Just took this pic I got my hair colored yesterday).”

Zolciak Biermann has always been candid about the changes she has made to her natural appearance, including her lip injections, tummy tuck and breast surgeries.

“I had a boob job and I’ve had a hernia fixed,” she told E! News in 2016. “I had a pretty big hernia from the twins, so I said just do a tummy tuck, which is kinda the same thing, just make the skin really tight. But that doesn’t change my size. I’m the same size I was the day I walked into surgery, I’m just a little bit tighter looking.”

“I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so,” she said. “I’m open about it. I don’t care. You only go around one time, and I especially understand that.”

In 2018, she underwent a breast reduction surgery, which she first revealed on her House of Kim podcast.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” she said prior to her surgery. “But, I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

“I’m thinking like a C, a full C. I have to have all my clothes altered. I have to buy a size 6 in everything when I could wear a size 2 in tops because of my boobs and then have everything altered,” she added. “So it’d be nice to just be able to wear something. They’re perky because I had a lift, so it’s not really that, it’s just the weight of them.”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kim Zolciak Biermann