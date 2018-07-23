Kim Zolciak Biermann Calls Husband Kroy Her ‘Calming Force’ in Sweet New Photo

It’s no secret that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is totally loved-up with husband Kroy Biermann, and the reality star demonstrated her affection once again on Instagram Saturday, sharing a post gushing over the athlete.

The mom of six offered her words next to a photo of the couple holding hands as they walked down the street together, with Zolciak-Biermann wearing a white dress and heels while her husband opted for a white t-shirt and denim shorts.

“It’s crazy how hubby and I never get pictures together lol but @kroybiermann you are my very best friend, my strength when I am weak, the rational voice, the calming force,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote. “My Kroy’s melt me.”

The 40-year-old added that the photo was snapped by the couple’s son, Kroy Jagger.

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband tied the knot in November 2011 and share four children together — KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane. Zolciak-Biermann is also mom to daughters Brielle and Ariana, who Biermann has legally adopted.

In April 2017, Kash was attacked by one of the family’s dogs, Sinn, and while Kash is now fine, both Zolciak-Biermann and her husband were shaken by the incident, which they recently recounted on the reality star’s podcast, Kim Zolciak: Don’t Be Tardy.

Biermann, who was using a leaf-blower during the moment his son was attacked, shared that he turned the machine off to hear Kash screaming.

“I see large amounts of blood … running down Kash’s hands, covering his face,” the former Atlanta Falcons player said. “He’s screaming and his face is literally just all blood, straight red everywhere, his one eye where the dog had bit was just black, black blood, I see, to me, a missing eye so I scoop Kash up and put his head in my shoulder.”

Zolciak-Biermann was “about to get in the shower” when the accident occurred, sharing that she heard her husband scream her name in a tone that she “never heard come from Kroy” before.

She ran to the car and the couple brought Kash to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and received stitches.

After the fact, the reality star convinced her husband not to put Sinn to sleep so Kash wouldn’t feel like he had done something wrong.

In November, Zolciak-Biermann told People the moment “felt like a bad dream.”

“Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite,” she said. “It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”

“It’s a process every day,” Biermann added of accepting what happened. “Being right there, it was just wrong place, wrong time, wrong circumstances. The perfect storm. Had one thing been different, it wouldn’t have happened. You try to say, ‘What would I have done differently?’ And there are a lot of things. now, but you can’t change any of it. You just have to learn from it and grow from it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimzolciakbiermann