Kim Zolciak Biermann Gushes Over ‘Juicy’ Husband Kroy, Much to Daughter Ariana’s Disgust

Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t shying away from the PDA when it comes to husband Kroy, even if it means thoroughly grossing out 17-year-old daughter Ariana! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took some family time at the beach Wednesday, snorkeling with a Speedo-clad husband in crystal-clear water and smooching him in the ocean.

"View this post on Instagram" - A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 31, 2019

“Findin dollars and [tongue emoji] you juicy thing [Kroy Biermann],” she saucily captioned the photos, adding a photo credit to daughter Ariana, “I know you wanted to barf.”

The Don’t Be Tardy family are probably looking for some decompression time after the family got embroiled in a feud with Delta Airlines earlier this month.

Brielle Biermann, 22, kicked things off with an angry tweet, writing, “Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! [what the f—],” in reference to younger siblings, KJ, Kash and Kaia.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kim responded, “Unacceptable [Delta] but police are now involved.”

Things are looking a little complicated, however, with Delta Airlines telling PEOPLE in a statement, “Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann and family elected to board their flight while her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

Kroy then allegedly arrived at the gate door after it had already closed and was not permitted to board.

As previously reported, one person who claimed to be on the flight responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s tweet and wrote, “I was in 1C on this flight and witnessed the entire spectacle. Delta did nothing wrong. The flight attendants and gate agent treated [Kim Zolciak-Biermann] with the utmost respect. Delta did not kick them off — Kim demanded to get off when they would not hold the flight for her husband.”