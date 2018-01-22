Kim Zolciak Biermann Gives Daughter Brielle a NSFW Going Away Gift and Fans Are Disturbed

Kim Zolciak Biermann is bidding farewell to her 20-year-old daughter with a NSFW going away gift.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member shared with her followers on Instagram that her oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, is finally moving out of her Atlanta home and into her own condo. And of course she’ll have to decorate said new condo, which is where mom’s interesting taste in decor comes in.

The Don’t Be Tardy cast member posted a photo of artwork featuring a 3-D woman’s bust covered in bronze sparkles and strategically-placed butterflies on her Instagram, revealing that the sexy artwork was designed for Brielle’s new place.

“It’s getting real!! My baby @briellebiermann is moving out! I saw these from @art_angels and I had to have them for her NEW condo!” she captioned the picture.

Fans thought it was a little creepy for Zolciak Biermann to be buying this kind of nude art for her daughter, especially in light of their non-traditional relationship.

“Love love love you Kim, but that piece of artwork kinda freaks me out,” one person commented. “I guess that’s why they call it art. Please don’t take offense it’s just a bit weird to me…but I still love ya.”

Another echoed, “This is ART?!?!”

Brielle posted the same photo of the art on her Instagram account as well, revealing in the caption that it is made of resin, foam, feathers and nitro acrylic spray paint, adding that she is “SO obsessed with this piece.”

The reality TV show daughter and her mom have long been criticized for how close their relationship is, especially when Zolciak Biermann stepped over the line with a sexual joke about offering her daughter’s sexual favors up for John Legend tickets this spring.

@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 4, 2017

“@ChrissyTeigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” she tweeted in May.

The backlash was swift, and although the mother of six has defended her actions as a joke, the social media gaffe has come back to haunt her in this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta during her fight with Kenya Moore.

“Worry about your life and your daughter you pimp out for John Legend tickets,” Moore said after the 39-year-old made a jab about her marriage, resulting in a close call with a physical fight.

Photo credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann