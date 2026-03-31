Kim Zolciak Accused of Not Seeing Her Kids in Custody Filing

Kim Zolciak can’t catch a break. As she prepares to be grilled under oath by her new boyfriend’s estranged wife, her divorce and custody dispute with former NFL star Kroy Biermann wages on.

According to Biermann, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star doesn’t spend much time with their four minor children. And he’s been demanding sole custody as a result, among other allegations including her alleged gambling addiction.

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Biermann asked a judge to immediately change the current joint custody arrangement, and in the docs, as reported by TMZ, he says, “the facts surrounding [Kim’s] misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances.”

He claims his estranged wife committed “fraud and deceit” when she entered into the temporary custody deal, which awarded them both joint custody. In court docs, he alleges that Zolciak has been out of the country and failed to exercise her parenting time between February 26 and March 29, apart from one night on March 9. He even says during his ex’s time with the kids, one of their children was bitten by a dog.

The pair split in 2014. And their divorce has been contentious since.

Zolciak is now in the middle of a bitter divorce between her new beau, Kyle Mowitz, and his estranged wife, Jillian Green, who have to split over $100 million in assets. Green has subpoenaed Zolciak as part of the case to question her on money, gifts and loans her new beau may have gifted her thus far.

Zolciak previously called the subpoena “unreasonable, oppressive and intended to … embarrass her.” Green requested that Zolciak turn over all communications with Kyle and any documents related to any gifts she may have received. Mowitz’s attorney, Marvin Solomiany, previously said, “Ms. Mowitz’s decision to involve her in the divorce case is highly unnecessary as any relationship our client may have with her only began after the parties’ separation.”