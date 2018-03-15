Kim Kardashian Poses Topless With a Teddy Bear

Kim Kardashian wished her millions of Instagram followers a good morning with a sultry, topless teddy bear pose.

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a fuzzy photo of herself clutching a teddy bear, strategically covering her chest, while standing on a bed in white sweatpants. The photo was taken awhile ago, as she is still seen with pink hair. She only wrote “morning” in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Kardashian has gone back to her traditional brunette hair, she continues to post photos from her “pink hair” phase. Her Wednesday post came from her recent trip to Japan with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The photo shows her posting with duck lips while putting makeup on a geisha’s face. “A dream come true,” she wrote.

The photo sparked a conversation among fans, who were debating over cultural appropriation, which Kardashian has been accused of before.

“Is this cultural appropriation?” one fan wondered on Instagram. “Actual question. Is she wrong for this? I feel like she might be but I’m not sure bc it’s not my culture. Any ideas?”

Kardashian said goodbye to the pink hairdo on March 9. She was accused of wearing a wig, but she took to Snapchat to prove it was real.

“If I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think that I’m lying… I just don’t get it, like why would I lie about wearing a wig?” she said. “This is my hair, there is no wig. I dyed my hair guys. How is it such a crazy thought? F— outta here with that wig s—.”

Oddly enough, after going back to her traditional hair color, her husband, Kanye West, was spotted with pink hair during a ski trip in Jackson, Wyoming.

In January, Kardashian and West welcomed their third baby, Chicago, via a surrogate. Even with a new baby in the house, she is desperate to keep her home clean.

“My life is chaotic, so my home is supersimple. Everything has to be clean. No clutter,” she told Elle in a new interview. “I can’t have a full phone. At the end of the day, I delete everything that’s not a current conversation. If I need some information, then I keep it. If not, it has to be deleted. I can’t see too much noise.”