Kim Kardashian Denies Stephanie Shepherd Was Her ‘Nemesis’

Kim Kardashian has finally put the feud rumors about her and her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd to bed.

Shepherd stopped working for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member in 2017 after four years, causing many rumors to bubble up about the pair. The two have since reunited and shared social media kudos several times following the departure, but the rumors of a rift persist.

On Sunday morning, Kardashian took to Twitter to combat the latest instance of a publication alleging there had been tension between the pair in recent months.

Please stop with this fake narrative. She was NEVER my nemesis. We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends. //t.co/dJeXRQbeFL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 16, 2018

The story in question was from the Daily Mail and was about Kardashian sending Shepherd birthday wishes on social media. The story subject was truthful, but they angled the story as Shepherd being Kardashian’s “former nemesis.” The E! personality quote-tweeted the message

“Please stop with this fake narrative,” Kardashian wrote. “She was NEVER my nemesis. We simply stopped working together but we have always remained super close friends.”

Shepherd has not yet acknowledged the clarification, but Kardashian’s fans seem relieved that she stopped the rumors once and for all. The tweet has received more that 6,500 likes and numerous replies in less than an hour.

I’m so glad that you are putting the record straight to these to so many stupid rumors but sometimes I feel bad because you has to explain everything and that’s not right — Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) September 16, 2018

Fan replied with their well wishes for the pair, as well as encouragement to keeping publications accountable for the rumors they spread.

“I’m so glad that you are putting the record straight,” one fan wrote.”[There’s] so many stupid rumors, but sometimes I feel bad because you [have] to explain everything, and that’s not right.”

Another fan wrote, “Kim take advice from an old gal. People are jealous because you are beautiful. Doubly jealous cause you are happy, smart,kind [and] successful.”

The Daily Mail has yet to issue a correction or respond to Kardashian’s complaint.

