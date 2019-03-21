Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Gives Baby Sister Chicago a Hug in Adorable New Snap

Kim Kardashian hasn’t been shy about sharing family photos since welcoming daughter Chicago via gestational carrier with husband Kanye West in January, and the mom of three was at it again on Tuesday with a sweet snap of her baby girl and her older brother, 2-year-old Saint.

The photo sees Saint, clad in Mickey Mouse-adorned pajamas, cuddling with baby Chicago, who wore a white onesie as she gazed at the camera.

“Sometimes we all need hugs,” Kardashian wrote along with a heart emoji.

Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn0esXNFuU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 22, 2018

The snap looks like it may have been taken on the same day as the photo Kardashian posted for Mother’s Day, which showed the KKW Beauty founder posing with her three kids.

You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life! pic.twitter.com/go2XmKSxlp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 13, 2018

“You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth,” she wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian discussed how her older children, Saint and 4-year-old daughter North, are doing with another addition to the family.

While Saint is a big fan of Chicago, Kardashian revealed that her son loves his little sister so much, she sometimes gets worried.

“He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her,” the reality star shared. “I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her and he has this really big hair, and he jumps in her crib. Usually, his big hair is all over her face and I get worried.”

As for North, Kardashian shared that she’s a bit better at getting along with her sister than she was with her brother.

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kardashian said. “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. [North] literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’”

“You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” the mogul added. “So that was such a big moment in my household yesterday.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @KimKardashian