Kim Kardashian Snaps Selfie With All 3 of Her Children

Kim Kardashian West is giving her fans a taste of “the good life” with a new photo of herself, Chicago, North and Saint West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter and Instagram to share a sweet selfie with her three kids snuggled up in bed.

“Welcome to the good life…” Kardashian West wrote on the caption for the sweet photo.

The photo gave fans a fresh look at baby Chicago, who Kardashian West and husband Kanye West welcomed via surrogate earlier in 2018.

Fans of the reality star wrote sweet messages for the family in the comments section.

“Find yourself someone that looks at you as the way Saint looks at Kim,” one Instagram user wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Chicago is life. She’s looking more like you every day I think,” another one gushed.

“Mommy goals,” a third user commented.

Kardashian West recently celebrated a big win after Alice Marie Johnson was pardoned by President Donald Trump, after the KKW Beauty CEO advocated for her to be released.

Johnson, a 63-year-old who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense, caught Kardashian’s attention last year, and she has since publicly called for her to be released after 21 years served.

Kardashian met with Trump to advocate for Johnson’s clemency at the White House just days before news that Trump had chosen to pardon the inmate broke Wednesday.

The White House released a statement on applauding Johnson for rehabilitating herself in federal prison after her original 1996 conviction for helping a multimillion-dollar cocaine ring.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” the White House statement reads.

Sister Khloé Kardashian praised her sister for her work as an advocate on social media upon hearing the good news.

“Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!!” she wrote. “I am constantly amazed by your determination! No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What’s right is right! You did what was right! God bless you [Kim Kardashian].”

In May, Trump posthumously pardoned boxer Jack Johnson after actor Sylvester Stallone met with the President. He has also pardoned Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff Scooter Libby, conservative figurehead Dinesh D’Souza, and Kristian Saucier, a Navy sailor who pleaded guilty to an unauthorized possession of classified information.