Kim Kardashian Shows off Khloe’s Baby Bump on Snapchat

Kim Kardashian gave Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans another look at sister Khloe‘s baby bump on Snapchat Sunday night.

“I know what you guys all really wanna see,” Kim said, with Khloe by her side.

She then panned down for the next Snap, revealing Khloe’s baby bump.

It had been rumored for months that Khloe was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but it wasn’t until Dec. 20 that she finally confirmed the news. She posted a black-and-white photo showing Thompson’s hands around her belly.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Khloe wrote. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Since posting that photo, it has earned over 8 million likes. Khloe has also remained busy in the gym, posting videos of herself working out on Sunday. She also used the “Baby on the Way” Snapchat filter designed for her.

“P.S. Snapchat that is so cute, the ‘Baby on the Way,’ the thing down here. It’s so cute,” she said. “Oh my God, you guys are making me so excited and just making it so real.”

Photo credit: Snapchat/ Kim Kardashian