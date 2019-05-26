Kim Kardashian Shares Kylie Jenner Throwback Photos for Scott Disick’s Birthday

Sunday marked Scott Disick‘s 36th birthday, which gave Kim Kardashian West the perfect reason to share a throwback photo of Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend with a very young Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos of a 25-year-old Disick with a 10-year-old Jenner sitting next to him.

“Found these gems from 2008,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories! You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you.”

Kardashian realized there was something missing in that tweet, so she later added, “In that message to Scott I forgot to say Happy Birthday,” along with a facepalm emoji.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also wished the father of three of her grandchildren a happy birthday. The “momager” posted a collage of photos with Disick, adding, “Happy birthday Scott!! …You are the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and I thank God every day that you are a part of our family. I love you so much! [Happy Birthday Scott].”

Sofia Richie, Disick’s current girlfriend, also sent Disick a birthday message. She shared a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story, adding, “Happy birthday to my best friend.”

Disick and Kourtney dated for almost a decade before they split in 2015. The former couple has three children, daughter Penelope, 6, and sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4. The two continue to co-parent and Disick still regularly appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They also go on family trips together, often with Richie tagging along.

Kourtney recently told Paper Magazine she is “proud” of the amicable relationship they have today.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” she told the magazine. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

Disick said during a recent KUWTK episode that Richie understood how close he still is with Kourtney when their relationship began.

“She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable,’” he explained.

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

