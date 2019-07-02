Kim Kardashian Reunites With All Her Sisters for Epic Family Photo

Christmas is usually when the Kardashian sisters unite for a big family photo, so they must have been celebrating the holiday early when they got together on Monday. Kim Kardashian West shared an epic photo of the five sisters together in one shot.

Kardashian shared the photo on Twitter, showing Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and herself out in sunny Southern California. Kardashian also shared a photo of herself, along with another picture of herself with Kylie.

The photos also showed up on Kardashian’s Instagram page, where it earned more than 1.4 million likes in less than an hour.

The photo was a more successful reunion than the 2018 Kardashian family Christmas card. For that photo, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie sat for a photo with their children. However, Kylie was not present. Their mother, Kris Jenner also missed out on the shoot.

Kardashian later tweeted that Kendall and Kylie missed out on the photoshoot because it was arranged at the last minute.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” she tweeted. “Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

Kardashian added, “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

The new photo also surfaced the day after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale aired on E! Network. The episode showed Khloé reaching a boiling point in the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. Khloe was heard yelling at Thompson, the father of her daughter True, over the phone in a profanity-laced tirade.

In one scene, Khloé yelled at her mother over the situation, insisting they were not going to be nice this time.

“This s— is so f—ing whack that these f—ing bitches think they can go ahead and f— our men,” she told Jenner over the phone. “Mom, they’re gonna try to f— your man in a second.”

When she talked to Thompson’s friend Savas and realized Thompson was nearby, she yelled, “Tristan! F— you if you can hear me… F— you!” Thompson also claimed he did not remember anything about the night he kissed Woods, but Khloe called him a “liar.”

“They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Don’t f—ing lie to me though about lying though,” Khloe told Savas.

Khloe said her relationship with Thompson is beyond repair now.

“There’s no amount of phone calls or apology text messages that is ever gonna repair Tristan and my relationship,” Khloe said on KUWTK. “The humiliation and the hurt that he has caused myself, my family and True…I don’t know what self-respecting human being could ever take someone back.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian West