Kim Kardashian Returns to Paris for the First Time Since Her Robbery

Kim Kardashian has returned to Paris for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in the city in October 2016, venturing to the City of Lights to take in Paris Fashion Week.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, were on hand for Virgil Abloh’s first show as the new men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, arriving at the Palais-Royal on Thursday to see Abloh’s work come to life. The appointment makes Abloh the first African American to helm an LVMH house, marking a huge moment in the fashion industry.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian used Twitter to congratulate Abloh after the show, writing, “Congrats [Virgil Abloh] on your history making [Louis Vuitton] Men’s Show!”

The KKW Beauty founder also included a selection of photos of herself from the day, which saw her pose with West and take a stroll along the streets of Paris.

She also made sure to note that she was wearing Abloh’s collection in the photos, with the 37-year-old opting for a bright blue coat-dress with plenty of storage space, accessorizing with heavy black sunglasses and simple black heels.

Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show! I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!! pic.twitter.com/ytHTe7U6fN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018

She also used the platform to reflect on her trip to the city almost two years after the harrowing incident.

Kardashian was robbed when she was alone at her hotel, with a group of armed men forcing their way into her room via the hotel’s nightman, whom they had handcuffed and forced to open the reality star’s apartment. The robbers bound and gagged Kardashian and left her in her bathtub, robbing her of what she estimated was millions of dollars’ worth of items including the $4 million engagement ring she had received from West.

“Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back!” Kardashian tweeted on Thursday. “I couldn’t have come for a better reason.”

The mom of three added that she is now headed back to the U.S. for Teyana Taylor’s listening party.

“Off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day!” she shared.

Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! 🇫🇷 I couldn’t have come for a better reason….off to Teyana’s listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018

Taylor’s new album was produced by West, who has recently helmed a slate of albums for various artists, including Pusha-T and Nas.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chesnot