Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Sister Kylie Jenner Over Face Wash Video

Kim Kardashian poked fun at her sister Kylie Jenner for the criticism surrounding her promotion of her new Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash.

Jenner caught criticism from fans when she shared a video on her social media earlier this week in which she washed her face with the product and only had it on for 10 seconds before rinsing off.

In a series of funny videos posted on the Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram Stories on Friday, Kardashian West talked about the drama surrounding her sister’s clip as she visited the Kylie Skin showroom with Jenner.

She said in the videos that she would have also chosen to post a short clip to show the product.

“I’m gonna teach you guys how to do a tutorial on how to wash your face, and b—es, I only have 10 seconds. What else do you want me to do in 10 seconds?” she said. “I would have done the same exact thing.”

morning and night 💦 pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

“Should I pick every single product, because we know it’s sold out so, guys, what is the big deal here with a 10-second video? That’s all she got,” she added.

The KKW Beauty mogul then joked around with Jenner about how 10 seconds can be more than enough to wash her face, PEOPLE first reported. After using a Snapchat filter to make her face look like a baby, she joked the product had completely transformed her face.

“Alright, after that 10-second face wash tutorial this is now what I look like. I have such a youthful complexion now!” she said, before accidentally starting refer to Jenner’s company as her own brand, KKW Beauty.

“Kylie Skin is the fountain of youth people! All you need is three seconds — I didn’t even need a whole 10 seconds,” Kardashian West continued. “I now look like a baby! I love this Kylie Skin.”

“You’re an a—,” Jenner responded jokingly at one point during the series of clips.

Kardashian West continued when she then made light of fans making fun of Jenner for the amount of foundation that transferred on her towel when Jenner was done cleansing.

“You know what actually, you know what the main point she left out was? She left out that you use these wipes first. Before you get the foundation off,” Kardashian West said, holding up the Kylie Skin Makeup Removing Wipes, which are also available for purchase.

At the end of the video, Jenner seemed to be done with her sister’s humor and took the phone away.

“Give me my phone, You’re so mean to me,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!