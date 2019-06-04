Kim Kardashian Gets Playful With Children North and Chicago

Kim Kardashian West spent some quality time with her family Saturday morning.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented her hangout session with daughters North and Chicago through a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. The videos were decorated with the social media platforms colorful filters.

As first reported by PEOPLE, the day began with some one-on-one time with 5-month-old Chicago, who sat on her mom’s lap.

“Look it Chi. Are we twins?” Kardashian West asked.

Later, North, 5, and Chicago paired up for some sister time, with North holding her little sister. “You guys are so cute,” Kardashian West said. “Ooh this one is really pretty. You both have flower ears and little freckles. Say good morning!”

“Good morning,” North repeated back.

Kardashian West has been flooding social media with cute photos and videos of her kids, and especially Chicago since she was born via surrogate on Jan. 15.

On Fourth of July, she shared footage of 2-year-old son Saint giving his little sister a sweet kiss.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West captioned one video of Saint leaning in to kiss Chicago, whom he adorably called “Jack-Jack,” the baby from the Incredibles franchise.

During the rest of the family’s July 4th celebrations, Kardashian shared photos of “a little slice of heaven” on an undisclosed lake that she said was “in the middle of nowhere.” Throughout the day, she posed in a festive blue bikini and even showed off her wake boarding skills behind the boat.

“This was way harder than it looks!!!” she wrote on the caption of one of her Instagram Stories before sharing a series of videos of herself struggling to pop up out of the water on the board. “Wait that was my first time,” she wrote, defending her moves.

The KKW Beauty CEO recently revealed the middle name of baby Chicago. In a sweet photo, she captioned “Chi Noel” with emoji hearts around the two names. This indicates that the full name of the littlest Kardashian-West family member is Chicago Noel West.

Aside from sharing their day-to-day lives on social media, the Kardashian Jenner clan is getting ready to premiere the 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me?” Kardashian West tells the camera during the official trailer for the season. The video then transforms into a collage of snippets from upcoming scenes from the show featuring the members of the Kardashian Jenners.

“Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” she says. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

The beloved reality series will return August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!