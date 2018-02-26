Kim Kardashian Debuts New Pink Hair Look

Kim Kardashian is looking pretty in pink!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality shared her new pink look in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. It was filmed with Snapchat, as she has a pink bear facial filter on her. Despite that small blockage, her hot pink locks are quite visible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey guys. Do you like my new pink hair?” Kardashian says in the video.

She followed up that video with a photo of the new style. Kardashian is shown striking a fun but fierce pose as she lays around in a white robe.

Some fans were curious about if the pink was a good wig or her actual hair. The mother-of-three quickly chimed in with affirmation that the look was real.

“I wonder if it’s just a wig or permanent color?” one fan wrote. “We know Kim doesn’t play with wigs.”

Kardashian replied, “I don’t really do wigs. It’s real.”

I don’t really do wigs . It’s real. https://t.co/zoROaMPmff — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 25, 2018

This new look for the Kimoji entrepreneur is no surprise, as Kardashian has been talking about changing her look recently.

She’s been rocking platinum blonde in September 2017 where she debuted the bold change during New York Fashion Week.

Kardashian has expressed her distaste for the blonde look several times as of late.

In January, she revealed she would go back to a darker hair color when her roots grew out.

“Maybe when the roots grow out too much,” Kardashian told a fan on Twitter. “It will be years before I go blonde again so have to enjoy it.”

The E! personality vented to her fan base on Saturday about how she wanted to make a change.

“I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” she wrote.

I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

Kardashian can been seen each week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! reality series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.