Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Sister Khloe’s LA Return

Khloé Kardashian recently returned to Los Angeles with her infant daughter, True, and the 2-month-old has officially gotten to meet her cousins now that she’s back in California.

Those cousins include Kim Kardashian‘s children, North, Saint and Chicago, with the mogul telling Access Hollywood that the reunion with her sister was a “lovefest.”

“It’s very good to have Khloe back,” she said at the launch of her KKW pop-up shop in the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday in LA. “I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed. First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, Kylie.”

“It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin,” she added. “So it was really good to see her and have her back.”

True had plenty of cousins to meet, including Kim’s kids, Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Penelope, Mason and Reign, and Kylie Jenner’s four-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Kim added to Entertainment Tonight that her kids’ first meeting with True was a “lovefest.”

“They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest,” she said, adding that she can’t wait to start including True in family photos.

“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!’” the KKW Beauty founder shared. “Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Baby True had already met grandmother Kris Jenner and aunts Kim and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner, as the women had made the trip to Cleveland in various pairings after Khloé gave birth in April.

In true Kardashian fashion, Khloé and True were welcomed to the city with a spate of lavish gifts, including cookies frosted in True’s likeness.

The mother-daughter duo also received a balloon display from Kylie and Stormi, which included pink and white balloons along with a plush teddy bear.

“Welcome home, Khloe and True,” the balloons read. “Stormi and Kylie, we love you.”

