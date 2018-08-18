Watch Kim Kardashian Practice ‘Creepy’ Mortician Skills on Mom Kris Jenner

After Kim Kardashian West retires from KKW Beauty, she could try out being a mortician. In a new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiering Sunday, Kim uses her mother, Kris Jenner as a test subject.

“I feel like I know makeup very, very well,” Kim said in a confessional in the clip. “And, before I even go to a professional, I want to test it out on my mom.”

She continued, “Obviously, my mom is not a substitute for a dead body, but I just am so used to doing makeup on myself, I need someone to test it out on.”

In the scene, Jenner is confused as to why Kim has just come into her room after she showered. Kim told her mother she is a mortician and wants to do her mother’s makeup.

“I’m not dead! I know I look pretty bad, but I just got out of the shower!” Jenner said.

Eventually, Kim convinces her mother to let her do her makeup for the day.

“Kim is always trying something new, but being a mortician is… interesting,” Jenner said in her confessional. “Who knew that her love of makeup would take her this far?”

Once Kim gets to work, Jenner asked if she is practicing to specifically make up her mother when she dies.

“No, just in general,” Kim casually replied.

The clip ends with Jenner yelling, shocking her daughter.

“Oh my god, you really scared me,” Kim said with a laugh. “I almost peed my pants.”

This light-hearted scene was far different from the other events in this season of KUWTK. Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian have been on one side of an ongoing feud with big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

During last weekend’s episode, Khloe and Kim suggested Kourtney’s sudden change in attitude was caused by her therapist when they met with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

“There’s two new things in her life — boyfriend and her therapist,” Khloé told Jenner. “Ever since then, she’s been a raging b—, and instead of owning it or whatever, she takes it out on everyone else. It’s so rude, it’s just not how you raised any of us.”

“I think her therapist is a lunatic,” Kim chimed in.

“She said her therapist said what she’s doing is right, but if I were to do anything similar to what she’s doing, it’s not right,” Disick said. “And I was like, ‘Ah, OK, good to know.’”

In another scene, Khloe and Kim tried to get Kourtney to change therapists. Kourtney later refused to make eye contact with her younger siblings and accused them of making fun of her. Khloe said they were not, they just think she hates them because of the therapist.

“I don’t hate you,” Kourtney replied. “My therapist just said this will start to happen. People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them. I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

Kourtney later agreed to go to sister therapy. She said her sisters did not agree with her desires to travel and reduce her role on KUWTK.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: E! Network