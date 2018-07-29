Kim Kardashian’s Latest Photo Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Kim Kardashian is known for dressing down, but the one time she dressed-up has fans puzzled. Even though it is 110 degrees in Southern California, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of herself in a sweater.

The photo, shared on Saturday, shows the 37-year-old wearing a Yeezy sweater with a heavy bib-looking decoration, thigh-high high-heel boots and sunglasses. “It was just like 110 in Calabasas,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her millions of fans were puzzled by the look, considering temperatures hitting highs across the country, particularly in southern California.

“You’re gonna get a heat stroke,” one fan warned her.

youre gonna get a heat stroke — alex (@ultralightbeam) July 28, 2018

“So what u wearing that for,” another puzzled fan asked.

So what u wearing that for — Taylor Wright (@TaylorWrightt) July 28, 2018

“Come on peeps I’m sure there is an air conditioning [cooling] system under there,” another joked.

Come on peeps I’m sure there is an air conditioning colling system under there — Mary Vesic (@MaryVesic) July 28, 2018

“Being Stylish is not worth having a heat stroke over girl,” another added.

Being Stylish is not worth having a heat stroke over girl! 😵 — Elizabeth Williams (@lizbethhix90) July 28, 2018

“I’m sweating just by looking at you in this pic,” one Twitter user wrote.

I’m sweating just by looking at you in this pic 😭 — Shanice Alsina-Brewster 🇯🇲 (@NieceyXMinaj) July 28, 2018

Southern California has been in the midst of a heat wave, along with much of the southwest. As the Los Angeles Times explained earlier this week, it was caused by a “heat dome” that moved over parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

According to The Weather Channel, Calabasas is under a heat advisory until Sunday night. The high for Sunday is expected to be 92 degrees, and Monday’s high is forecast to be 91. By Tuesday, it will cool off to the high 80s.

While Kardashian is out in 100-plus degree heat in a sweater, little sister Kylie Jenner has a better idea. On Saturday, she shared a selfie on Instagram with her car air conditioning on full blast. “Max AC at all times!! p.s. playing with my new bday collection,” Jenner wrote.

Kardashian had a busy week, spending time in the hospital after husband Kanye West had a flu scare. He was taken to the West Hills Hospital in the San Fernando Valley. By Monday, he was back home and getting better. Kardashian later shared an old photo of their daughter North snuggling with West after he got home.

“I can still feel the love,” Kardashian wrote.

That innocent photo also sparked uproar from fans, since it revealed that Kardashian straightened 5-year-old North’s hair.

“She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday,” Kardashian told a fan.

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuts on Sunday Aug. 5 on E! Network.

Photo credit: Twitter/Kim Kardashian