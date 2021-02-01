Kim Kardashian Twins With Sister in Throwback Bikini Photos

Kim Kardashian must have been feeling nostalgic this week, because the reality personality went on a bit of a throwback spree on Instagram, sharing numerous photos of her childhood with fans to give them a glimpse at the mogul’s life before she became a star.

From shots of herself as a toddler to high school yearbook photos, Kardashian covered it all, delivering priceless family snaps that had the KKW Beauty founder laughing as she reminisced about the moments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of the photos feature Kardashian’s sisters, with one image capturing the mom of three and sister Kourtney Kardashian as the girls pose in bikinis on a trip to Mexico in 1994.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

Kim and Kourtney also had a twin moment in a photo with their late father, Robert Kardashian, with both girls donning long black dresses with sheer mesh sleeves for a father-daughter dance in 1994.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

“Look our father-daughter dinner dance in Marymount 1994,” Kim said while sharing the photo.

There was also this priceless family holiday snap, which Kim noted that her “whole family is going to kill me” for posting it.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

“But look at my grandma and grandpa and look at Rob and look at Kourtney miserable!” she said. “And look at me. I’m very cool with my choker and my thick brows. And look at Khloé”

And while Kim may be known for her trendsetting style now, back in the day, she got her inspiration from a different source, naming the ’90s classic Clueless as one of her biggest style inspirations during her younger years.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

“I would dress like Clueless on another level,” she said.

Knowing Kim, she could surely bring that look back as well as this next one, which saw the makeup mogul go through a bit of a grunge phase at 12 years old.

(Photo: Instagram / @kimkardashian)

“Look at who is the coolest,” she cracked while looking at a collage of herself wearing a white shirt and jeans. “On a scooter, on a pinball machine. So cool.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian