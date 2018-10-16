Kim Kardashian Heads off Mom Shamers on Latest Family Photo

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to mom shaming, and the reality star occasionally attempts to get in front of any backlash she might encounter on various photos of her kids.

She did just that on Monday when she shared a photo of herself walking on the street while carrying daughter Chicago and holding hands with son Saint, 2, who was sucking on a blue object, which Kardashian made sure to note was not a pacifier.

“Missing my babies!!!!! P.S. mom shammers [sic] it’s not a pacifier, he’s eating candy!” she wrote.

“They going to shame you for the candy too, just keep winning,” one person commented.

As it turns out, they were right — Kardashian did indeed receive criticism for letting her son have sugar.

“Not good to give a toddler candy, his teeth are soft- you don’t want his teeth covered in silver, do you?” queried one troll.

Another wrote, “Even worse than a pacifier…”

Despite the unavoidable mom-shaming, Kardashian had plenty of supporters in her comments section.

“And if it was a pacifier???? Like really? AND????” one fan pointed out.

Another offered, “Really shouldn’t have to explain yourself anyways.. what you allow you’re kids to do, should be no one else’s concern!”

Earlier this month, Kardashian was criticized for letting her 5-year-old daughter, North, wear makeup.

The KKW Beauty founder posted a video of her eldest child wearing lipstick, telling her daughter in the clip, “Are you wearing my new lipstick? Thanks for being the best model for me.”

Kardashian nodded to her mom-shamers in the caption, writing, “North wearing shade #6 in the new Classic Blossom Collection…Relax Mom Shamers it’s coming off in a few mins. I needed a bribe to get out of the door…you feel me?!?!?!”

The 37-year-old has also recently been criticized for allowing North to straighten her hair and wear a bikini.

In 2016, she explained in a Twitter video that she’s usually able to ignore negative comments by thinking about whether they will matter in the long term.

“I always think, ‘Will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by it in a week? Will I be affected by it in a month, and in a year?’” she said in the clip. “And usually, the answer is no.”

