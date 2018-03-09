Kim Kardashian Sends ‘Happy International Women’s Day’ Wishes in Instagram Snap With Sisters

Kim Kardahisan posted a picture with her three sisters on Thursday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The new photo shows the three Kardashian sisters posing in front of a well-stocked bar, with younger sister Khloe emphasizing her baby bump. Kim is also showing off her recently colored pink hair.

“Happy International Women’s Day,” Kim wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, Kim showed her support for feminism with a new Kimoji update that included phrases like “My Body My Choice,” “Nasty Woman,” “Slay In Your Lane” and “Full Time Feminist.” While some thought the idea of promoting feminism and women empowerment through emojis was a good idea, others slammed Kim.

“Why Kim Kardashian? What have you actually done for women? Why don’t you use your publicity for something other than sharing in appropriate pics of yourself?” one person wrote. Another added, “Since when is feminism about nudity????”

Kim launched the new feminist emojis after the sisters visited Planned Parenthood during the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I’m a big fan of Planned Parenthood now,” Khloe said after meeting a woman who is HIV positive. “Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer. I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions and that’s what I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to do today.”

Kim once wrote that she did not consider herself a feminist, but she later tweaked her view on that.

“I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” Kim told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

While Kim posted about International Women’s Day, Kourtney posted pictures of herself and Kim enjoying ice cream.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been preparing to be a first-time parent with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She announced earlier this week she is having a baby girl.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Kardashian