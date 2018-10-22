Kim Kardashian ‘Grateful’ for Traumatic Paris Robbery

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris, the thieves making off with nearly $10 million of jewelry, including the $4 million engagement ring she received from husband Kanye West. Two years after the traumatic event, Kardashian now looks at her life differently.

During an appearance on Alec Baldwin’s talk show The Alec Baldwin Show, Kardashian explained that while the experience of the robbery was horrific, it allowed her to change as a person.

“There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much,’” she shared. “That needed to change in me.”

The KKW Beauty founder added that she is “grateful for the experience. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself. I felt like I was living in a bubble, and that opened me up to so much.”

Kardashian was staying at a hotel in Paris, her bodyguard out with her sisters, when armed men dressed as police officers broke in and forced the hotel’s concierge to unlock the reality star’s hotel room. Once inside, the men tied Kardashian up and put her in the bathtub before making off with her property.

After the robbery, the 38-year-old told Baldwin that she was deeply affected by the event in a way that made her uncomfortable.

“For a good year, I almost lost myself,” she said. “I was never depressed, but I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.”

In addition to changing the way she uses social media, posting after the fact rather than during, Kardashian also has “24/7 security” now and operates “totally differently now.”

Kardashian’s interview with Baldwin also addressed her privacy in a different facet of her life, explaining that her marriage to husband Kanye West has made her retreat from the spotlight a considerable amount.

In her early years of fame, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she always made it a priority to be seen out on the town.

“We would get our hair and makeup done after we filmed the show,” she recalled. “Then it was like…’What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there?’”

Kardashian and West married in 2014, and Kardashian’s focus is no longer on where she can be seen and now on where she won’t be.

“Now it’s, where can I go on vacation where nobody will see us?’” she said. “All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chesnot